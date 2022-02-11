California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $205,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.71. 118,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,067. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

