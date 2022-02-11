California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $323,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,418. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

