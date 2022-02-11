Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.