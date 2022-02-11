Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.
NYSE GOOS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $53.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.