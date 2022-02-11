Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Canada Goose updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.02-1.11 EPS.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,055. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

