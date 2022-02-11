Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $53.05

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $55.60. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 15,676 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

