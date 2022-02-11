Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 2.37% of Castle Biosciences worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,058 shares of company stock worth $1,868,282. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

