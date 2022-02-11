Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.81. Approximately 6,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,844,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

