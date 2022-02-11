ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) PT Lowered to $26.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 1,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.