ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $576.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

