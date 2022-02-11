Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

CRL opened at $339.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.98. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

