Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Chevron worth $328,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $139.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.