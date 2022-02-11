Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and $169,366.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

