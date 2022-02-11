Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Up 786.8% in January

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 786.8% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CING. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,021. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

