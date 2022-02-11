Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,218 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. 236,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

