Citigroup Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $6.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.15. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 3.96 and a 12-month high of 15.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 4,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.