Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) vs. Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Head to Head Analysis

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Optibase.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.44 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.65 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

