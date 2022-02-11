Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 145.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after buying an additional 160,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of CCEP opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.