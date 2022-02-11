Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 6.60% of Colliers International Group worth $359,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $154.55 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

