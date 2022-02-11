Color Platform Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $494,439.18 and approximately $17.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00759889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00224435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

