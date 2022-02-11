Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80.13 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $128.12 or 0.00302209 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $840.50 million and approximately $80.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,560,083 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.