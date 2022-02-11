Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $73.19, but opened at $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 72,067 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.