Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.26. 1,671,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,697. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

