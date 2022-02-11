Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth approximately $11,763,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 862,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

CRZN stock remained flat at $$9.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 320,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,876. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

