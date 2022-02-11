Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

