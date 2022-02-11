CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of CoStar Group worth $227,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

