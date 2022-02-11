Credit Suisse AG Acquires 16,616 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE ADS opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

