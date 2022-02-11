Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,207 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 334.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of American National Group worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in American National Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.81 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.83.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.