Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,989 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

