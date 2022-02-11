Credit Suisse AG Acquires 38,373 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,293,000 after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.