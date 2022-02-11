Credit Suisse AG Acquires 681 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $216.70 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

