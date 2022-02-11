Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

