Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of 21Vianet Group worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

