Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Sabre worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.