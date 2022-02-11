Credit Suisse AG Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Crane worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $81.58 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

