Credit Suisse AG Has $5.12 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after buying an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

