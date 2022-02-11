Credit Suisse AG Has $5.19 Million Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Bumble worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bumble by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bumble by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bumble by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.