Credit Suisse AG Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

