Credit Suisse AG Has $5.32 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of LHC Group worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in LHC Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

