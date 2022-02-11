Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PetroChina by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PTR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.