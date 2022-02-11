Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Himax Technologies worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.