Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $115.95 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -282.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

