Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 1,886.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of AssetMark Financial worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

AMK stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 793.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

