Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,052 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after buying an additional 69,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

