Credit Suisse AG Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.