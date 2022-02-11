Credit Suisse AG Purchases 135,829 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Centennial Resource Development worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

CDEV opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 5.68.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

