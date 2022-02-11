Credit Suisse AG Purchases 81,052 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

