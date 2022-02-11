Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 80.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 883,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.89 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

