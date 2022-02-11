Credit Suisse AG Sells 110,223 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,223 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

