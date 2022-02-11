Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,872 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

