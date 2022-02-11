Credit Suisse AG Sells 163,992 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,992 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of Ferro worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

